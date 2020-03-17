Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,042 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 528,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,341,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,337,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,351. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

