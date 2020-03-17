Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.76, for a total value of $2,687,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,303 shares in the company, valued at $24,538,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $39,426,585. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $160.49 and a twelve month high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

