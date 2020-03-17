Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 2,590.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 292,750 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $11,442,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dover by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

DOV stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

