Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cognex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

