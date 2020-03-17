Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

TFX opened at $282.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.00 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

