Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $320,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

