Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

