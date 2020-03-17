Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

