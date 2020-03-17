Amalgamated Bank Acquires 902 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Nordson stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $102.61 and a twelve month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $275,305.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at $32,348,821.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,509. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

