Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,122 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.12.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,633 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.