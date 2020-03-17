Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Independent Research

Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $1,520.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,520.91.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,073.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,405.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,324.59. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

