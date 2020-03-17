Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Lowered to $42.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.71.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

