Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Akari Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.05 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 185.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

