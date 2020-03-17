AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

BOS stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.22.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

