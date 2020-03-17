AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

