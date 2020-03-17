AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AGEAS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGEAS/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. AGEAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

