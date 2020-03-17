Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.25.

ADBE stock opened at $286.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.56. Adobe has a 12-month low of $253.89 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,845 shares of company stock worth $19,964,801 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

