Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecoagro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of AGRO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a P/E ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.55. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $9,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,673,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

