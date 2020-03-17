Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

