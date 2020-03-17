AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $298.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

