8,026 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 7,175,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,887,000 after purchasing an additional 412,979 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

