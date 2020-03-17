72,453 Shares in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Premier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Premier by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,406,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

