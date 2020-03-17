68,209 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

GDOT stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

