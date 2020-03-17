48,277 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $752.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

