37,328 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

