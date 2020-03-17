31,531 Shares in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $11,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $3,401,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 86,927 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQH opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

