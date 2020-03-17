27,619 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,553,000 after acquiring an additional 600,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,419,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,906,000 after acquiring an additional 310,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,277 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,966. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE:ICE opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

