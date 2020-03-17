17,870 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,387.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.