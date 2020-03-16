ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.26 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.96.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,558.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

