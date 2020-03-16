ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

