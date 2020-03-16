ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.
Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.
ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.
