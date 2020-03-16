Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) to Sell

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.43 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,251,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 876,359 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,314,510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 950,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

