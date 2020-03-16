Zacks: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Given $9.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICMB shares. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 115,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,930.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mauer acquired 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $92,893.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,156.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 322,410 shares of company stock worth $2,601,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

ICMB opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

