Zacks: Brokerages Set $43.00 Target Price for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.84 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Camden National an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAC opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

