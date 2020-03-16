Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mongodb.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

Mongodb stock opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $184.78.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $2,755,077.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,022,013.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,882,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

