Zacks: Analysts Set $25.00 Target Price for China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Online Education Group an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

COE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

