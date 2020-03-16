YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) versus Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Critical Contrast

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for YayYo and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67

YayYo currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,835.68%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 252.73%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than Veritone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YayYo and Veritone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veritone $49.65 million 0.94 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -0.66

YayYo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A Veritone -125.04% -104.78% -48.52%

Summary

YayYo beats Veritone on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

