X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XFOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.90 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. Equities research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,639,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

