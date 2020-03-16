World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRLD. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $460.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

