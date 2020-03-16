Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

