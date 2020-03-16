William B. Berry Purchases 110,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

