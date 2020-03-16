Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,634 shares of company stock worth $2,757,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

