Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Wendys has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wendys by 2,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

