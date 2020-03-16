Wells Fargo & Co Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $230.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.24. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

