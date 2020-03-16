Wells Fargo & Co Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $490.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $590.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.00.

NYSE:BLK opened at $413.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $383.43 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.11. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in BlackRock by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $26,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

