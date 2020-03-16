Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,770 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 1.7% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.34% of Waste Connections worth $80,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

NYSE WCN opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

