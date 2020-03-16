Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,300,000 after buying an additional 475,761 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 264,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $105.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.