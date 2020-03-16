Visa (NYSE:V) vs. ITEX (NYSE:ITEX) Critical Analysis

Visa (NYSE:V) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 52.60% 43.15% 17.62% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Visa and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 2 24 0 2.92 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $217.72, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than ITEX.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Visa pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $22.98 billion 15.02 $12.08 billion $5.44 32.32 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats ITEX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

