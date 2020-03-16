Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given New $2.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Viewray has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

