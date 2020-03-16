Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

VRAY stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Viewray has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

