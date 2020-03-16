ValuEngine Upgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to “Hold”

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

